Friedensbotschafter fuer Burmahilfe

Founding member of WFWP-Austria, current Vice-President. Formerly NGO representative to the United Nations in Vienna: secretary of the Committee on Narcotic Drugs, member of: Peace Committee, Committee on the Status of Women, Committee on Outer Space, Committee of Non-government Organisations (CONGO). Stepped down from NGO representation at the United Nations upon employment with the IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency 2009. Currently: Vice President of Familienforum Österreich, member of V.I.C.Toastmasters Club, Women in Nuclear IAEA Chapter, mother of five sons, wife of loving husband. Last century born and bred in Australia, travelled to Europe, worked in Switzerland, converted in Australia, married in America, living in Austria.