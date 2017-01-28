Towards Peace and Reconciliation in Conflict Zones – The Role of Relgions

Themen:

Von: ozlilly 28. Januar 2017

http://herzundhand.at/events/toward-peace-and-reconciliation-in-conflict-zones-the-role-of-religions/

Friday, January 27th 2017, 13:00-17:30 (1:00 pm – 5:30 pm)

Vienna International Center, C-Building – Conf. Room C1, 2nd floor

   

World Interfaith Harmony Week
First proposed at the UN General Assembly on September 23, 2010, just under a month later it was unanimously adopted by the UN and henceforth the first week of February will be observed as a World Interfaith Harmony Week.

This age of globalization needs enlightened people in each faith who can examine their sacred writings and traditions and identify the aspects that can benefit all humanity as well as those that preserve each religion’s identity. UPF and its network of Ambassadors for Peace celebrate this week each year, in a way that encourages understanding, respect, and cooperation among people of all faiths for the well-being of our communities and peace in the world

1st Session: 14:00 – 15:30

(A Culture of Peace versus a Culture of Violence and War, Toward an Interreligious Council at the UN)

2nd Session: 16:00 – 17:30

(Programs for Peace in the Middle East, in the Ukraine and on the Balkans)

Chair: Heather Wokusch, Liaison Officer for ACUNS Vienna

Mr Mayank Sharma, Counselor, Embassy of India in Vienna

Dr Wendelin Ettmayer, Member of the Austrian Parliament 1977-1993, Ambassador to Finland, Canada and the Council of Europe (1994-2008)

Mrs Tatjana Sehic MA, Program Director, Institute for Cultural Diplomacy Berlin

Dr Gottfried Hutter, Munich, Theologian and Psychotherapist

Dr Leo Gabriel, Social Anthropologist, Journalist, Initiator of “peaceinsyria.org”

 

Über den Autor

ozlilly
Founding member of WFWP-Austria, current Vice-President. Formerly NGO representative to the United Nations in Vienna: secretary of the Committee on Narcotic Drugs, member of: Peace Committee, Committee on the Status of Women, Committee on Outer Space, Committee of Non-government Organisations (CONGO). Stepped down from NGO representation at the United Nations upon employment with the IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency 2009. Currently: Vice President of Familienforum Österreich, member of V.I.C.Toastmasters Club, Women in Nuclear IAEA Chapter, mother of five sons, wife of loving husband. Last century born and bred in Australia, travelled to Europe, worked in Switzerland, converted in Australia, married in America, living in Austria.