Happy 23rd Anniversary WFWP International!!

Von: ozlilly 11. April 2015

Today, some two decades ago with a keen foresight and vision, Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon together with her late husband Rev. Dr. Sun Myung Moon founded the Women’s Federation for World Peace in order to proclaim the arrival of the Era of Women to usher into an era of lasting peace. Let us celebrate this day with all women and mothers worldwide who laid the foundation for it based on sacrifice and service. And let us build on this foundation now with our incoming younger generation of women leaders in that same spirit.  In the words of the Founder “We must all push ahead in the conviction that no matter how wounded and scarred this world becomes, it can be healed and cleansed by the substantial work of women and mothers united in the vision of God’s true love.”“The Hope of Humanity comes from Mothers,” April 10, 2002, Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon

In deep gratitude,

Angelika Selle

President  WFWP USA

National Chairwomen, Board and Staff

ozlilly
Founding member of WFWP-Austria, current Vice-President. Formerly NGO representative to the United Nations in Vienna: secretary of the Committee on Narcotic Drugs, member of: Peace Committee, Committee on the Status of Women, Committee on Outer Space, Committee of Non-government Organisations (CONGO). Stepped down from NGO representation at the United Nations upon employment with the IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency 2009. Currently: Vice President of Familienforum Österreich, member of V.I.C.Toastmasters Club, Women in Nuclear IAEA Chapter, mother of five sons, wife of loving husband. Last century born and bred in Australia, travelled to Europe, worked in Switzerland, converted in Australia, married in America, living in Austria.